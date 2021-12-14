Intense wind possible Wednesday Night for southern Wisconsin

article

A powerful area of low pressure will create intense wind gusts across the region on Wednesday night. High Wind Watches and Warnings have been posted. These winds will impact everyone in southeastern Wisconsin with 50-70mph gusts. T-storms are forecast arrive after 10pm possibly in a weakened state, but they will be able to bring down 80+mph winds from above. As a result, we are expecting severe thunderstorm warnings on Wednesday night. The main severe threat is wind gusts in excess of 70mph (possibly to 80mph or higher) that will likely cause wind damage across the area. There is also a tornado threat, but that is mainly for western parts of the state as of now but could shift east depending on the low's track.

The line of strong thunderstorms is expected to develop in central Iowa and rocket to the northeast at 70-80mph as the front moves in. Storms will arrive in western Wisconsin around 9:00 p.m., with wind gusts possibly over 80mph and even an isolated tornado or two, especially north of La Crosse.

As the storms make their way further eastward, they will weaken some but are still expected to pack a punch. Gusts over 70mph are possible as the storms pass over the Milwaukee area before midnight Wednesday night.

Be sure to have multiple alerts ready, including a weather radio and/or the FOX6 Storm Center App with emergency alerts enabled on your phone. Tune in to the latest forecast from the FOX6 Weather Experts on-air and online for the latest on the storms headed our way.