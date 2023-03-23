Impactful snow likely for Wisconsin Saturday; what to expect

article

Wisconsin has been no stranger to March snowfall this year, and it's looking likely for another round on Saturday, March 25.

Late Friday night, March 24, through Saturday afternoon, heavy, wet snow will be the main concern as a low passes to our south. Many areas have a good chance of picking up at least 4 inches. If we get over 7 inches of snow from this system, it'll be our first 20-plus-inch snowfall March since 1965. It would also put us in the Top 10 snowiest Marches on record.

This system begins late Friday night with the first bands of snow moving in and becoming widespread by midnight. Expect a quick reduction of visibility as we begin to see flakes fly.

Skyvision Plus for midnight Saturday, March 25

The heaviest accumulation period will likely be from early to late morning Saturday as the most intense rates move through. At times, rates at an inch per hour will be possible, but due to the temperature and how wet the snow will be, compaction will occur quickly.

Skyvision Plus for 6am Saturday, March 25

Skyvision Plus for Saturday afternoon, March 25

Snowfall begins to taper off in the early afternoon Saturday, and gusty winds take its place. Especially on elevated and grassy surfaces, higher totals will be possible.