Highs will dip into the 60s for northern part of Wisconsin, most of Minnesota by Sept. 4

Summer 2020 has been a hot one for much of the upper Midwest but the first hints of fall temperatures arrive to start Sept. Long-term temperature forecasts have highs dipping into the 60s for the northern part of Wisconsin and most of Minnesota by Friday, Sept. 4.

While parts of southeast Wisconsin won't see quite as drastic of a drop in temperatures, there is cooler than average conditions on the horizon.

Midwest temperature forecast for Friday, September 4]

The 8-14 day temperature outlook has a majority of the northern US favored for below-average conditions. When looking at climate averages for the start of Sept., generally we're between 76˚F-74˚F as an afternoon high.

A northern flow of air will likely keep us in the mid to low 70s to the start of the month. After a late August, that has proven to be one of the driest and hottest stretches of the year, this cooldown will be quite the change.