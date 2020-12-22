Great Conjunction of 2020 likely visible Tuesday evening

article

The Great Conjunction of 2020 will be visible Tuesday night as we are expected to have less cloud cover blocking the event than Monday night. Although the conjunction was technically last night, Jupiter and Saturn will still be close enough together, and look about the same without a telescope.

Be sure to look towards the southwestern sky after dark between 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. and use a good telescope to see the planets! This is the closest observable conjuction of Jupiter and Saturn since 1226, so you will be witnessing something quite rare!