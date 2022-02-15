Full 'Snow' Moon lights up the sky overnight into Wednesday morning

article

The "Snow Moon" is shining bright across the area Tuesday night. It's nearly full at 99.5% and will be 100% full Wednesday morning.

It's called the "Snow Moon" because of the month of February and its typically snowy nature.

Coincidentally, a major winter storm is brewing and is set to hit parts of the Midwest Wednesday night and into Thursday.

Wisconsin still has a chance of getting grazed by this one or, at minimum, more lake effect snow.

