The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for parts of Milwaukee and Waukesha counties after storms Sunday evening, Aug. 23 brought heavy rain to the area, along with some small hail.

As of about 7 p.m., the heaviest part of the storm was around I-94 in Brookfield to the Zoo Interchange.

The flood advisory will remain in effect until 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

