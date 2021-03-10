First thunderstorms of 2021 possible Wednesday night

Don't be surprised if you hear a few rumbles of thunder overnight throughout the state of Wisconsin. A cold front swings through the state and gives a decent severe weather threat to our neighbors to the west.



Between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 10 isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop in SE Minnesota and the northern half of Iowa. Pockets of gusty winds and heavy rain are the most likely impacts but tornado development is possible.

SkyVision Plus for Wednesday, Mar. 10 at 5:30PM

Parts of Wisconsin are also included in this severe weather risk as this cold front will stretch all the way down into Missouri. As the cold front approaches southeast Wisconsin it's expected to weaken and just produce rumbles of thunder and areas of heavy rain.

Severe weather outlook for Wednesday, Mar. 10

Once the cold front enters the region it'll be between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. early Thursday morning, March 11. Rumbles of thunder will quickly pass and be followed by breezy winds lasting through Thursday afternoon, March 11 but giving way to sunshine to end the week.