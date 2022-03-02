Thunderstorm possible Saturday, temps in 50s

Southeast Wisconsin has heard thunder this year, but it came with snow. Saturday, March 5 it'll be associated with rain.

Meteorological Spring is starting right on queue with the temperatures above average and our first spring-like thunderstorm chance of the season. Friday night into Saturday a low from the SW moves in giving us warmer temperatures and plenty of rain chances.

SkyVision Plus forecast for Sunday, Mar. 6 at midnight

When it's all said and done it will likely will be our high precip event of the year, if not only slightly behind the snow on Feb. 25.



We'll have a chance of picking up .25" to .50" of rain adding to the muddy mess that we like to call March.

Rain accumulation forecast from Mar. 2 through Mar. 6