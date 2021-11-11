First snow of season likely just a dusting

Our first widespread snow chance of the season arrives Friday morning, Nov. 12 and we'll have another shot Sunday, Nov. 14 but don't expect much in terms of accumulations.



On elevated surfaces, it's possible a dusting will stick, but otherwise, melting on contact with the ground is what we'll see. Areas closest to the lake might only see flakes and a wintry mix while farther inland heavier rates are possible. At most, we could see a quarter-inch but it's highly unlikely many see this. Most will see the snowmelt and result in nothing.

Snowfall forecast through Sunday morning, Nov. 14

Timing-wise, scattered light snow will be possible Friday morning through Friday afternoon, Nov. 12 as colder and dryer air moves in from the northwest. Much of this precipitation will evaporate before reaching the ground and is another factor in why totals will be so low.

Through out Friday, Nov. 12 on and off snowfall will be possible

If you don't see snow Friday, it's possible you could still get some on Sunday. Sunday morning, Nov. 14 another round of wintry precipitation is possible but once again totals will be next to nothing.

Another chance of snow moves through Sunday morning, Nov. 14 but similar totals are expected of mostly a trace to a dusting

