1st big snow for Dakotas, Minnesota likely this week

A big snow of one to two feet will be possible for our neighbors to the west Wednesday night, Nov. 9 through Friday night, Nov. 10 as a slow-moving low heads toward the Great Lakes.

Areas from the Dakotas' state line through northern Minnesota could see well over a foot of snow with some isolated spots over two feet.

Well over a foot of snow will be possible from the Dakotas and northern Minnesota to end the week

Going along with the heavy snow, gusty winds reaching speeds near 50 mph will be possible. Visibility and dangerous driving conditions are the main concern.

Winter Storm Watch is in effect until Friday night, Nov. 11

Lucky for southeastern Wisconsin, we'll just be seeing rain out of this – but the whole Midwest will get much colder air once the system passes. Widespread colder-than-average air will plunge down behind this low and give us our first real taste of winter cold.