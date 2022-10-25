Dreary weather, cooler conditions to end October

Most of Wisconsin just enjoyed our nicest stretch of weather all month, but now the reality of fall has returned. Dreary and rainy conditions have returned for Tuesday, Oct. 25, and will last into early Wednesday morning, Oct. 26.



A slow-moving low to our SW will continue to moth through the Midwest giving us periods of moderate rainfall with possible rumbles of thunder by Tuesday evening, Oct. 25.

Afternoon and evening rain will be the theme Tuesday, Oct. 25

Throughout Tuesday night, Oct. 25, and Wednesday morning, Oct. 26 periods of showers will be possible but unlike the last week, it won't be coupled with gusty winds. Speeds generally stay between 10-15mph.

SkyVision Plus for Tuesday 9pm, Oct. 25

Temperatures likely won't be returning to the 70s anytime soon but once this system passes sunshine returns Wednesday. Fortunately, this cold front won't be followed by arctic air. Long term, we hold onto seasonable temperatures with evening warmer than average conditions favored for the start of November.