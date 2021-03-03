DNR prescribed burns provide many benefits to local ecosystems

From the start of March through mid-June the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will be conducting a number of prescribed burns across the state. Plumes of smoke will be possible at different times of the year but there are many important reasons the state does this.

Below is a picture of a controlled burn at the Mequon Nature Preserve. Local and state organizations do this for many reasons but mainly because multiple Wisconsin ecosystems have evolved to require fire to thrive. Without fire, tall grass prairies would slowly become woodlands or be taken over by more aggressive invasive species. Native plants have especially deep root systems that can handle fire and drought situations, but some species can't reproduce without fire in the first place such as the Jack Pine.

Prescribed burn at the Mequon Nature Preserve, Sept. 2nd, 2020

Recently the DNR did a controlled burn in the Vernon Wildlife Area which was roughly 445 acres. Factors such as wind speed, moisture content, and even vegetation type all are considered before burning and require careful planning. It's a lot more complicated than lighting a match but with the use of surveying and long-term planning, these burns can help maintain a healthy ecosystem. To follow along with past wildfires or other prescribed burns the DNR has a webpage for that. https://dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp

Unlike our western and northern neighbors, southeast Wisconsin rarely sees drought conditions that lead to the high likelihood of wildfires. Much of that is due to our average rainfall amounts in Summer but more importantly the type of vegetation we have. The issue is our highly urban setting near Milwaukee that has segmented so many ecosystems that it allows for many locations of invasive species to thrive. This makes widespread burning extremely complicated and a rare option to control populations of noxious plants. While controlled burns might appear to be destructive on the surface the long-term benefits of preventing even more severe fires in the future and allowing native plants to thrive can be well worth the effort.

Prescribed burn at the Mequon Nature Preserve, Sept. 2nd 2020

Air quality is also an important variable to consider before burns. This continues to be a highly debated issue, especially out West where recent mega-fires have compromised the forests of entire regions in some cases, California for example. Forest management is a complex and ever-evolving practice with every forest and prairie being different from the next. People with sensitive respiratory systems are encouraged to stay educated with DNR burn plans to prevent health scares in the future.