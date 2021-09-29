Dense fog advisory for 4 counties

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 for four counties: Fond du Lac, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington.
The FOX6 Weather Experts reported visibility near zero around 9 p.m. Wednesday.
The NWS warned of hazardous driving conditions due to the low visibility. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
