Cooler air on horizon; frost potential drifting closer

Fall 2023 has been off to a warm start. Temperature wise, as of late, near record warmth but that's about to change soon. Cooler-than-average air rushes in by the end of the week and likely sticks around heading into mid-month.



Between Oct. 8 and Oct. 12, we'll be in a cooler pattern influenced by northwestern winds. During this time, our average high sits in the mid-60s and as of now, we'll be lucky to get out of the 50s during that stretch.

6-10 Day Temperature Outlook between October 8 and October 12

This change of temperature, like most shifts of weather, comes with rain potential. From Wednesday, Oct. 4 through Friday, Oct. 6, there's a chance of showers and an increase in cloud coverage.

Friday, Oct. 6 will be the biggest noticeable drop, but even highs near the 60s are much closer to what we should be this time of year.

6-Day Planner between Tuesday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 8

It's not abnormal to have warmer than average temperatures entering fall and we can continue to have instances of 80 historically all the way until Halloween.

Looking on the bright side, there's still no chance of snow but don't be shocked if Jack Frost pays a visit by mid-month.



Frost can occur when temperatures are above 32ºF but the Milwaukee area typically doesn't see its first freeze at least until between Oct. 21 and Oct. 31.