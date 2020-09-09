Cool, dreary weather stuck over Wisconsin all week, sunshine will return Sunday

Cool and dreary weather will be stuck over Wisconsin all week long. Milwaukee hasn't seen a stretch like this since May but fortunately, it won't last forever but cooler weather is yet to come.

Our average high for this time of year is the low 70s and we'll return to that by the end of the weekend. Finally, on Sunday we enter a brief stretch with no rain and plenty of sunshine.

70s with sunshine return Sunday afternoon, September 13

Looking long term, we do look cooler than average for mid-September but it won't be by 15˚F! Temperatures look to hover in the upper 60s to low 70s for the upcoming week. It is possible Sunday, Sept. 13 is the warmest we get for the near future.

6-Day Planner September 9-14

Long term trends continue to favor a chilly rest of the month compared to what we usually expect. For mid-Sept., we're likely looking at highs in the mid-60s for most of the upper Midwest. Don't put those sweaters away yet! You'll need them.