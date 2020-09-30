Cool and dreary weather takes a pause after the first week of October

The end of September might not be feeling like the last breaths of Summer but we do have a rebound in the near future. Above-average temperatures are favored across almost the entire United States from California to Maine which should bring a warm-up as we enter the mid-portion of October. September and October our average highs nearly fall 1˚F per day but it looks like mother nature has other plans for this typical big transition month.

Temperature outlook for Oct. 7th - 13th

Warmer temps don't just magically happen. We can thank this next opportunity of warmer air on a massive upper-level ridge forming to the West that will allow warmer air to push North. This won't bring back temperatures into the 80s but upper 60s to low 70s won't be out of the question. If you're looking for the warmth you'll just have to head a state South to areas near Tennessee which should hit 80˚F at least.

