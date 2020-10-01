Coldest temps since spring arrive Friday, bring frost potential

The coldest temps of the season move in Thursday night and give us our first frost advisory of fall to go along with it. Low temperatures especially away from Lake Michigan could fall into the low 30s no problem with lakeside areas mostly staying in the mid-30s.

Friday, Oct. 2 low temperatures

A frost advisory is in effect Friday morning, Oct. 2 between 3 a.m. - 9 a.m. Any sensitive plants in pots we recommend you bring inside Thursday night and likely Friday night as well.

Typically our first freeze occurs closer to mid-October in Milwaukee but this timing is very seasonable for Fond du Lac, Juneau, Watertown, and other areas away from Lake Michigan.

Frost Advisory for SE Wisconsin 3am - 9am Oct. 2

Not only will the morning of Oct. 2 get near freezing but so will Saturday morning, Oct. 3rd. Saturday morning might even be colder with calmer winds but long term our low temps get back into the 40s.

To end on a positive note high temps by Wednesday, Oct. 8 of next week get back into the mid-60s!

6-Day Planner Oct. 2-7

