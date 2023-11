article

Another very cold morning! We haven't seen air this cold since last March.

A steady breeze from the northwest make for notable wind chills. Morning temperatures will feel closer to sub-zero and afternoon highs will feel closer to the mid-teens on exposed skin. Bundle up.

This is just a short-term situation. The cold air will move out of our area by Wednesday with highs returning to more seasonal low 40s through the remainder of the week.