Coldest air of the season moves into Wisconsin this weekend

Multiple cold fronts heading into the weekend between Thursday, Oct. 5 and Saturday, Oct. 7 will give southeast Wisconsin it's first true taste of fall temperatures.

Sunday morning, Oct. 8 models continue to trend at the potential for lows to at least get into the lower 40s. Areas inland and in central Wisconsin will have a chance at the upper 30s.

Low temperature forecast for Sunday, Oct. 8

Slightly colder air settles in again the following morning on Monday, Oct. 9 as persistent cooler-than-average air sits over the Great Lakes.

Temperatures Monday morning, Oct. 9 have the best shot at getting into the upper 30s for southeast Wisconsin. This could lead to our closest frost of the season for low-lying areas and cities to the NW.

Low temperature forecast for Monday, Oct. 9

While the forecast period is still a ways off favored cooler than average air continues to hint at the chance for at least some 30s before the mid-portion of October.