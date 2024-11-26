Southeast Wisconsin coldest air of the season; more on Thanksgiving

article

The Brief Southeast Wisconsin is being blanketed with the coldest air of the season. Temperatures on Tuesday morning, Nov. 26 dipped into the 20s. This cold air is forecast to remain in place for the foreseeable future.



November will be one of the warmest on record in Milwaukee, but on Tuesday, Nov. 26 marked the arrival of the coldest air of the season.

With only a few days left in November, air temperatures on Tuesday morning fell into the 20s; only the second time so far we've dropped below freezing in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee officially dropped to 26°F – the coldest it has been in the city since March 21.

The first freeze was only a few days ago – on Wednesday, Nov. 20. That is almost a full month later than the average first freeze date of Oct. 22.

It is also only four days short of the all-time latest freeze record set on Nov. 24, 1931 - more than 90 years ago.

This cold air is forecast to remain in place for the foreseeable future – and certainly for the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend.

While it is not life-threatening cold, travelers should have a safety kit in their car with blankets and extra winter clothing in case they are stranded in the cold for an extended period. Monitor the complete FOX6 Weather Experts forecast.

