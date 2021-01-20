Coldest air of the season arrives by the weekend

Winter finally regains some of its bite by Saturday morning, Jan. 23 as morning lows finally get down into the single digits. You have to go all the way back to Feb. 20, 2020, the last time Milwaukee got down into the single-digit temperatures. This cold blast won't last long as we do see a rebound by Sunday, Jan. 24.

Morning lows for Saturday, Jan. 23



Due to a light breeze, feel like temps will easily dip below 0°F through later in the morning. One positive is sunshine begins the day but as clouds move in later with snow showers being possible Saturday night into Sunday. There will be more below-average temperature chances through the end of January but as of now, this appears to be the worst of it.