Canada wildfire smoke; Wisconsin braces for more, what you need to know

article

The Brief Canadian wildfires continue to burn. Weather patterns will carry the smoke into Wisconsin this week. This could be unhealthy for sensitive groups.



As wildfires roar in Canada, the impacts of smoke have been visible in the Midwest since the end of May 2025.

As thicker surface smoke moved away from Wisconsin during the first weekend of June to improve air quality. However, there will be more smoke on the way.

Smoke aloft

What we know:

An upper-level low pressure system will draw south another thick plume of smoke from Canada. This will create another round of more hazy skies by Tuesday, June 10.

While the upper-level smoke will increase, some will also make it to the surface. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has not issued any air quality alerts. However, it is possible that the air quality could become unhealthy for those in sensitive groups. This includes young children, older adults, and those with respiratory or heart problems. If you are in that group of individuals, it will be best to limit time outdoors on Tuesday.

What's next:

Smoke will become light again heading into Wednesday, June 11, but there is the potential behind a secondary system on Wednesday evening that more smoke may try to move in by the end of the week.

Your FOX6 Weather Experts will be tracking this closely throughout the week and keep you posted.

FOX6 Weather Extras

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

What is the FOX Model?

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.