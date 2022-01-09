Bitter cold to start the work week

article

Another shot of cold air arrives overnight Sunday into Monday, with temperatures falling below zero for some, and wind chills well below zero.

Temperatures will fall from the teens back to single digits by midnight and continue to fall through early Monday morning.

Locations north of Milwaukee are most likely to experience below zero temperatures and wind chills below -20 degrees.

A wind chill advisory may be issued later today in advance of these wind chill values.

Be sure to bundle up if you have to be outdoors tomorrow morning. Exposed skin could be prone to frostbite if you stay out in these conditions for more than 30 minutes.

