Biggest rain in years, flash flooding overnight

On August 6, the Milwaukee area had hardly seen 11 inches of rainfall all year, usually, by the start of August we would have received 20"+. In the last two days some areas have gotten as much as 7" and now makes this year look almost average even though it's been anything but.



Storms Saturday night, August 7 into early Sunday morning, August 8 produced flash flooding for northern Milwaukee County and southern Ozaukee County. Totals ranged from .50" in Kenosha to as much as 7" near Cedarburg. It's possible in the last five years isolated locations have gotten more.

"We haven't seen rain like this since 2008," according to FOX6's Rob Haswell. "Almost everyone north of I-94 got well over 2" of rain let alone the band of 4"+ all the way up to West Bend."

Widespread rain of 3"+ across SE Wisconsin Saturday night, Aug 7.

Top rainfall totals from the National Weather Service:

West Bend – 5.33"

Allenton – 4.83"

Glendale – 4.28"

Theresa – 3.74"

Green Lake – 3.6"

Jackson – 3.5"

Germantown – 3.48"

Saukville – 2.77"

We're not totally out of the woods. Sunday afternoon, August 8 will bring southeast Wisconsin another severe threat through Monday morning, August 9. Gusty winds and heavy rain are the main concerns but hail and an isolated tornado is possible.

Please stay weather aware!

Severe Outlook for Sunday, Aug 8

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They including the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX6 News app

MAPS AND RADAR

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there. All of these images are at the ready — just one click away.

SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. CLICK HERE to monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 WEATHER IN SOCIAL MEDIA

FOX6 FUTURE FORECASTER

Advertisement

Lastly, FOX6 and Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell are looking for some smart, fun, outgoing, and weather-loving kids to help with the weather forecasts Friday mornings on WakeUp News. If you have a 6 to 12-year-old child who is into weather and wants to show his or her stuff, then we want to hear from you! CLICK HERE to learn more.