Big snowfall for Alaska coastal mountains to end the week

While Wisconsin is still waiting on our first snow of fall there's plenty of it heading towards Alaska. Not a huge shocker that they're ahead of us in the snow department, but it's a sign of the changing seasons. Through Friday, Oct. 6 large swaths of Alaska's coastal mountains have a chance of receiving 1-3' of snow. Areas farther inland into Canada could get 3'+.

This portion of Alaska within the Wrangell & St. Elias Mountains is one of the least populated sections of the entire state. Topography and precipitation wise it's hard to be anything else other than wilderness due to the frequency of large peaks and being one of the wettest parts of the entire country. Over 200" of total annual precipitation is quite common for these mountains.

Snowfall forecast for Alaska through Friday morning, Oct. 6

Large Pacific Ocean lows frequently batter the Gulf of Alaska due to its unique position in the northern latitudes and ocean proximity. Mountains force all that moisture upward along with cold air creating massive snowfalls quite regularly close to the ocean. This topographical lift phenomenon is responsible for California, Oregon, and Washington's large snows as well.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News



Over the next four days, Alaska & Canada will be influenced by low pressure centered over the southwest region of the state.