Big snow for Colorado to end October

Ski season out west is off to a hot start with already a couple of big snowfalls in higher elevations for the season. Another one is on the way to heading into Halloween and the start of November.

Through Monday, Oct. 31 much of northwestern Colorado has a chance of 2'+ of snowfall with locally higher totals possible.

This is just the beginning of a general wetter-than-average trend for the NW United States through the start of November. This will bring massive snowfalls to the mountains and much-needed rain to lower elevations. This could lead to multiple more feet of snow in the coming weeks for Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho, Montana, and Utah.