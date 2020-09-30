Below-average tems bring with it widespread frost potential

It's safe to say Fall is here as leaves continue to change color in southeast Wisconsin. Temps will slide below average all week as a cold air mass from Canada keeps high temps in the 50s to low 60s into the start of October. Conditions like today, Sep. 30 will be the norm with cloud cover and cool conditions sticking around through the end of the month.

Temperature forecast for Thursday, Oct 1 with highs staying in the 50s will pretty much be the forecast through the start of October

It won't just be cool days but also the combination of chilly to cold nights that will give off the autumn feel. Low temperatures both Friday and Saturday morning, Oct. 2-3 temps will slide into the low 40s with a decent chance of 30s in inland valley areas away from Lake Michigan. If you haven't seen a frost yet in your area that will likely change after this week. These will be some of the coldest temperatures of the season and just a hint of what is yet to come in October.

Low-temperature forecast for Friday morning, Oct. 2 with many areas getting into the 30s Saturday morning, Oct. 3

This weather doesn't let up for a while. All the way into the beginning of next week temperatures stay in the 50s to low 60s with overnight lows flirting with 30s almost every single night. The average high for the end of September is around 65˚ and we will be well below that. This string of weather is more like the end of October when the average high starts to dip into the low 50s.