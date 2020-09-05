Beach hazards for lakefront counties, flood advisory for Ozaukee, Sheboygan starting Sunday

article

The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazard statement for all lakeshore counties in southeastern Wisconsin from 9 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6 until 4 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 7.

During that time, strong winds may create high wave action -- with waves building from five to eight feet -- creating dangerous, life-threatening swimming conditions. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected and rip currents are possible.

The National Weather Service also issued a lakeshore flood advisory for Ozaukee and Sheboygan counties beginning Sunday, Sept. 6 at 9 a.m. and lasting until Monday, Sept. 7 at 1 a.m.

Localized flooding in low areas is possible along the shore with erosion. The National Weather Services advises people to stay away from river outlets into Lake Michigan during that time.

