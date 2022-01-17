Another round of frigid weather to continue a chilly January

article

Another round of cold weather is on the way this week, with temperatures expected to be well below average Thursday and Friday. Low temperatures Thursday and Friday will dip below zero for most, with wind chills 10-15 degrees colder than that.

January has already been on the colder side, running 2.6 degrees below average for the month so far. This comes after a very mild December, where the month ended up 5.9 degrees above average and had only 4 below average days.

Although it has been colder so far in 2022, snowfall remains well below average with only 7.7 inches of snowfall for the season so far. However, an active pattern forming at the end of this month could change the long-term snowfall outlook.

