Southeast Wisconsin's 1st accumulating snow of the season Tuesday

article

The first accumulating snow of the season is expected on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Snow will start Tuesday morning, really picking up by late morning and midday. Snow continues all day before tapering off Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Skyvision Plus snow forecast for 8 a.m. Tuesday

1-3" of heavy, wet snow is expected. This will cause slick/slushy roads and low visibility at times. Plan for extra time to get to work on Tuesday, and stay up to date with the latest forecast.

Snow forecast for Tuesday

The heaviest snow will occur during the day on Tuesday. The snow will start a little before sunrise with peak intensity around noon. Snow will taper off late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Lake Michigan will play a role in this snow. We could see "lake enhancement," meaning that heavier bands of snow are possible near the lake as lake moisture is drawn into the storm system. The snow could also snow mix with or change to rain at times near the lake because the water is still somewhat warm.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

While this storm won't produce huge snow totals, it will be an impactful day on Tuesday with slick roads and low visibility at times.