Deadly tornado tore through Waukesha County 37 years ago

A tornado touched down just southeast of Wales on April 27, 1984, at the intersection of County Road E and County Road D.

The tornado continued to intensify, damaging many structures as it traveled northeast, until dissipating in southwestern Pewaukee.

The tornado left a 6.5-mile long, 100-yard wide damage path across Waukesha County, leading to 14 injuries and 1 death.

After crews examined the extensive damage left behind by the storm, the tornado was given an F4 rating; the second-highest on the Fujita Scale. Estimated wind speeds were between 207 and 260 mph

