2 storms strengthen in the Atlantic, expected to make landfall between Aug. 25 - Aug. 26

In the last 24 hours, we've seen two storms strengthen in the Atlantic. Both Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Depression Fourteen are forecasted to continue to increase in strength over the next coming days but what's truly unique about them is the timing.

It's been 87 years since the last time we had two tropical storms impact the United States within 24 hours of each other and this current set up has that potential for next week.

Fortunately, as of Friday, Aug. 21 both look to weaken before making landfall but both likely will become a hurricane.

We're just starting to enter the peak of hurricane season and already things are shaping up to be a hurricane season to remember. If the current forecast holds then both, Laura and what will be named Marco, are expected to make landfall between Tuesday, Aug. 25, and Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Their impacts will stretch from Florida all the way to central Texas.