Annual Fine Art & Craft Festival; artwork from around Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News Brhett Vickery visits Grace’s Annual Fine Art & Craft Festival to explore the artwork and handicrafts of local artists around Wisconsin.

Grace’s Annual Fine Art & Craft Festival will be open today at the Grace Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Brhett talks to one of the venders selling leather accessories and more.

The Annual Fine Art & Craft Festival is a great place to start early christmas shopping.

.