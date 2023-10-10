Teen wins car in raffle after attending stranger's funeral

article

An Oklahoma family recently announced the winner of a car raffle held in one of the most unusual ways: at their loved one's funeral.

Diane Sweeney died last year from an unexpected illness, and her funeral had a large turnout once it was announced that her 2016 Volkswagen Beetle would be raffled.

"It was her last wish, facilitated by her niece and nephew and many others," her niece Suzanne Singleterry told FOX Television Stations. The raffle was also facilitated by the Resthaven Funeral Home.

Last month, it was announced that a teenager was the lucky winner after it took a year to sort out paperwork.

Singleterry said the car went to Gabriella Bonham. Bonham had seen the story about the upcoming raffle on the local news. Singleterry said the teen "convinced her family to drive more than 40 miles to the funeral for a chance to win the car" even though the teenager had never met the deceased.

While the funeral raffle may leave some people scratching their heads, Sweeney's family said it's exactly the way she would've wanted it.

"As her family, we felt this raffle truly honored our Aunt Diane's last wish and her intentions to help strangers," Singleterry added. "Our Aunt Diane was every young person's biggest cheerleader and supporter."

"She'd be thrilled that the winner is a young teen just starting out in life," she continued. "We also hope that her selflessness and giving spirit are an example for many and will serve to inspire others."

