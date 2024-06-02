Akron, Ohio mass shooting leaves 1 dead, 26 wounded

An Akron, Ohio, mass shooting left one man dead and 26 others wounded early Sunday morning, according to local reports.

WOIO reports that it happened shortly after midnight near Kelly Avenue and 8th Avenue.

The news outlet says multiple people arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds as police were responding to the scene. A 27-year-old man reportedly was killed, with more than two dozen others hurt.

The Akron police and fire departments and a representative for the mayor's office did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

One firearm and several dozen casings were recovered from the scene, police told WOIO.

Police have not released a motive or said what led up to the shooting, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police or Summit County Crimestoppers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

