Are you trying to get your kids to eat more veggies? This dip could help
MILWAUKEE -- Are you trying to get your kids to eat more veggies?
No bake dessert: Check out this recipe for cheesecake stuffed strawberries
MILWAUKEE -- The summer heat is here this week -- and it's just too hot to turn the oven on.
It's asparagus season! Check out this quick, easy salad recipe
MILWAUKEE -- It's asparagus season!
It's Taco Tuesday: Check out this recipe for Pork Tenderloin Tacos
MILWAUKEE -- It's Taco Tuesday!
Just 5 ingredients: Check out this recipe for flourless chocolate cupcakes
MILWAUKEE -- Just five ingredients -- that's all you need to make cupcakes at home.
The summer grilling season is upon us: The Cooking Mom shares her favorite summer side salad
MILWAUKEE -- The summer grilling season is upon us!
3 ingredients: Check out this recipe for quick, easy peanut butter cookies
MILWAUKEE -- It's a quick and easy recipe with just three ingredients.
It's Cinco de Mayo! A last-minute recipe perfect for your at-home fiesta
MILWAUKEE -- It's Cinco de Mayo!
Craving Mexican food? See how to make tacos in a cup
MILWAUKEE -- If you've been craving Mexican food, the Cooking Mom is here to help!
It seems everyone is making banana bread during the quarantine, here's how to do it in a blender
MILWAUKEE -- It seems like everyone is making banana bread during the quarantine!
Mashed potato soup: This hearty dish will warm you up this spring
MILWAUKEE -- The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a hearty dish to warm you up this spring.Mashed Potato SoupIngredients:4 to 6 slices bacon, chopped into small pieces (optional)1 cup onion, finely diced2 stalks celery, finely diced2 to 3 cups milk2 cups chicken stockSalt and pepper4 to 6 cups prepared mashed potatoes (leftovers work great)1/4 to 1/2 cup heavy cream (optional)Shredded cheddar cheese (optional)Scallions or chives, chopped (optional)Sour cream (optional)Directions:In a large soup pan, fry bacon until crispy.
Perfect for Easter: Check out this recipe for ham and cheese sliders
MILWAUKEE -- The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for ham and cheese sliders.Ham and Cheese SlidersIngredients:2 packages (1 dozen each) King’s Hawaiian Original Sweet Dinner Rolls1/3 cup mayonnaise (optional)1 lb ham, shaved or sliced very thin8 ounces (12 slices) sliced Swiss cheese, sliced into small squares to fit the rolls1 stick butter1 1/2 tablespoons dijon mustard2 teaspoons onion powder2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce1 tablespoon poppy seedsDirections:Slice the Hawaiian Rolls horizontally and arrange bottoms of rolls in 9 x 13 inch baking dish.
Hosting a holiday party? Delicious late-minute recipes that are sure to be a hit
MILWAUKEE -- Hosting a holiday party?
Are you ready for Halloween? Easy pumpkin recipes that are sure to be a hit
MILWAUKEE -- Are you ready for Halloween!
Perfect game day snacks with The Cooking Mom
MILWAUKEE -- Game days are so much fun -- and they're also pretty tasty.
It's starting to feel like fall: Some delicious soup recipes that will warm you up
MILWAUKEE -- The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with some fun fall soup recipes.Recipe: Pizza SoupRecipe: Sausage & Cheese ChowderRecipe: Hungarian Sausage Soup
Quick and easy; Delicious lunch box, end of summer recipes to try
MILWAUKEE -- The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with some fun lunch box and end of summer recipes.Recipes:Pizza Pasta SaladPeanut Butter DipSpaghetti Salad
Both have bacon: 2 summer salads that go great with whatever you're grilling
MILWAUKEE -- The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with two delicious summer salads that will go great with whatever you're grilling.
The Cooking Mom creates a delicious salad for Memorial Day
MILWAUKEE -- Memorial Day Weekend is here, and so is cookout season!
Quick, easy meat free recipes for Lent
MILWAUKEE -- The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with some meat free recipes for Lent.Recipes:Mac ’n Cheese Mini’sSlow Cooker Shrimp BisqueLinguini in Clam Sauce