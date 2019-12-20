Mashed potato soup: This hearty dish will warm you up this spring

MILWAUKEE -- The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a hearty dish to warm you up this spring.Mashed Potato SoupIngredients:4 to 6 slices bacon, chopped into small pieces (optional)1 cup onion, finely diced2 stalks celery, finely diced2 to 3 cups milk2 cups chicken stockSalt and pepper4 to 6 cups prepared mashed potatoes (leftovers work great)1/4 to 1/2 cup heavy cream (optional)Shredded cheddar cheese (optional)Scallions or chives, chopped (optional)Sour cream (optional)Directions:In a large soup pan, fry bacon until crispy.

Perfect for Easter: Check out this recipe for ham and cheese sliders

MILWAUKEE -- The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for ham and cheese sliders.Ham and Cheese SlidersIngredients:2 packages (1 dozen each) King’s Hawaiian Original Sweet Dinner Rolls1/3 cup mayonnaise (optional)1 lb ham, shaved or sliced very thin8 ounces (12 slices) sliced Swiss cheese, sliced into small squares to fit the rolls1 stick butter1 1/2 tablespoons dijon mustard2 teaspoons onion powder2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce1 tablespoon poppy seedsDirections:Slice the Hawaiian Rolls horizontally and arrange bottoms of rolls in 9 x 13 inch baking dish.

Quick, easy meat free recipes for Lent

MILWAUKEE -- The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with some meat free recipes for Lent.Recipes:Mac ’n Cheese Mini’sSlow Cooker Shrimp BisqueLinguini in Clam Sauce