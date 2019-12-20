MILWAUKEE -- The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for ham and cheese sliders.Ham and Cheese SlidersIngredients:2 packages (1 dozen each) King’s Hawaiian Original Sweet Dinner Rolls1/3 cup mayonnaise (optional)1 lb ham, shaved or sliced very thin8 ounces (12 slices) sliced Swiss cheese, sliced into small squares to fit the rolls1 stick butter1 1/2 tablespoons dijon mustard2 teaspoons onion powder2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce1 tablespoon poppy seedsDirections:Slice the Hawaiian Rolls horizontally and arrange bottoms of rolls in 9 x 13 inch baking dish.

April 9