MADISON — A man convicted of rape and murder when he was a teenager whose story was documented in the 2015 Netflix series "Making a Murderer" asked Wisconsin’s governor for a pardon or commutation of his life prison sentence on Wednesday.Brendan Dassey was 16 years old when he confessed to Wisconsin authorities that he had joined his uncle, Steven Avery, in the 2005 rape and murder of photographer Teresa Halbach, before burning her body in a bonfire.Avery and Dassey are serving life sentences.

October 2, 2019