Attorney: 'Steven Avery has tested positive for COVID-19'
MANITOWOC -- Steven Avery has tested positive for COVID-19, his attorney confirmed Wednesday, June 3 on social media.Kathleen Zellner wrote on Twitter: "It is true that Steven Avery has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus —he will fully recover.
'Making a Murderer' figure Avery files promised appeal
MADISON — An attorney for a man whose criminal case was featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" is seeking a new trial or evidentiary hearing.Steven Avery is serving a life sentence for the 2005 killing of photographer Teresa Halbach.
Brendan Dassey, ‘Making a Murderer’ subject seeks pardon, commutation
MADISON — A man convicted of rape and murder when he was a teenager whose story was documented in the 2015 Netflix series "Making a Murderer" asked Wisconsin’s governor for a pardon or commutation of his life prison sentence on Wednesday.Brendan Dassey was 16 years old when he confessed to Wisconsin authorities that he had joined his uncle, Steven Avery, in the 2005 rape and murder of photographer Teresa Halbach, before burning her body in a bonfire.Avery and Dassey are serving life sentences.
Steven Avery’s attorney announces $100K reward being offered for 'real killer' of Teresa Halbach
MANITOWOC, Wis. -- Steven Avery's attorney on Monday, Sept. 9 announced that a reward of $100,000 is being offered, by a citizen, for the arrest and conviction of the "real killer" of Teresa Halbach.Avery was convicted in the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach.
Judge rejects bid for new trial in 'Making a Murderer' case
MANITOWOC, Wis. — A judge has rejected a man's bid for a new trial in a Wisconsin killing featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer."Judge Angela Sutkiewicz on Thursday denied Steven Avery's request in the 2005 killing of photographer Teresa Halbach.Halbach's remains were found in the Avery family's salvage yard.
'Can you hear me?' Convicted murderer Steven Avery has message for supporters
MILWAUKEE -- Kathleen Zellner, the attorney for convicted murderer Steven Avery, posted a tweet on Wednesday afternoon, June 12 that included a message from Avery himself.Avery was convicted in the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach.
Man convicted in Teresa Halbach slaying moved to Oshkosh prison
OSHKOSH — The man convicted along with his uncle in a Wisconsin slaying that was featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" has been moved to a less secure prison.State Department of Correction records show Brendan Dassey was moved this week from the maximum-security Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage to the Oshkosh Correctional Institution, a medium security prison.Dassey is serving a life sentence for helping his uncle, Steven Avery, sexually assault and kill Teresa Halbach in 2005.
Steven Avery’s attorney requests new trial and judge
MANITOWOC -- Kathleen Zellner, Steven Avery’s attorney, has again asked for a new trial on his conviction for the murder of Teresa Halbach.
Detective sues Netflix over 'Making a Murderer' series
MADISON — A former detective is suing the filmmakers who produced the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" alleging the documentary defamed him.WBAY-TV reports that former Manitowoc County Sheriff's Detective Andrew Colborn filed the lawsuit Monday against filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos as well as Netflix.Colborn helped convict Steven Avery in the 2005 killing of photographer Teresa Halbach.
Steven Avery's attorney shares information 'you didn't see' in Making a Murderer
MANITOWOC -- Kathleen Zellner, Steven Avery's attorney, released on Thursday, Nov. 15 what she called new information in the case that was not brought up in "Making a Murderer."
Netflix releases trailer for ‘Making a Murderer’ sequel, set to premiere Oct. 19
MADISON — Netflix on Tuesday, Oct. 9 released an official trailer for the sequel to the popular "Making a Murderer" documentary series -- which is set to premiere Oct. 19 on Netflix.Part 2 introduces viewers to Kathleen Zellner, Avery’s postconviction lawyer, in her fight to prove that Avery was wrongly convicted.
'Making a Murderer' sequel set to premiere Oct. 19
MADISON — A sequel to the popular "Making a Murderer" documentary series is set to premiere Oct. 19 on Netflix.The first "Making a Murderer" recounted the story of Steven Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, who were convicted in the 2005 slaying of Wisconsin photographer Teresa Halbach.
'Making a Murderer' convict can't add CD to evidence
MANITOWOC — A judge says a convict featured in the "Making a Murderer" Netflix series can't supplement his appellate record with a CD his attorneys say contains exculpatory evidence.Steven Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey were sentenced to life in the 2005 slaying of photographer Teresa Halbach.
US Supreme Court reschedules 'Making a Murderer' conference
MADISON — The U.S. Supreme Court has rescheduled a conference on whether to review the conviction of an inmate featured in the "Making a Murderer" documentary series.WLUK-TV reports that the justices were scheduled to hold the conference on Brendan Dassey's appeal on Thursday.
State: US Supreme Court should not review 'Making a Murderer' case
MADISON -- Wisconsin Department of Justice attorneys are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a request to review the conviction of an inmate featured in the "Making a Murderer" documentary series.Brendan Dassey's attorneys have argued for years that investigators coerced him into confessing that he helped his uncle, Steven Avery, rape and kill photographer Teresa Halbach in 2005.
'The time is now:' Brendan Dassey's lawyers petition US Supreme Court to hear case
MANITOWOC COUNTY -- Brendan Dassey's attorneys want to take their case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.Dassey and his uncle, Steven Avery, were convicted in the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County.On Tuesday, Feb. 20, according to FOX6's partners WLUK, Dassey's lawyers announced they've filed a document called a "petition for a writ of certiorari," asking the Supreme Court to hear the case.
Judge formalizes overturning of Brendan Dassey's appeal; clears way for SCOTUS
MILWAUKEE -- As ordered to do so by a federal appeals court panel, a federal judge on Tuesday, January 9th dismissed Brendan Dassey’s appeal, according to our news partners at FOX11Online.com.The required procedural move by the judge clears the way for Dassey to appeal his conviction for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Federal Court of Appeals: 'Making a Murderer' defendant's confession stands
CHICAGO — A federal appeals court has overturned a ruling that could have freed a Wisconsin inmate featured in the "Making a Murderer" series from prison.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday that police properly obtained Brendan Dassey's confession and he should remain behind bars.
'Making a Murderer' defendant Steven Avery denied new trial, again
MANITOWOC – A Wisconsin man convicted of first-degree intentional homicide in a case featured on the Netflix series "Making A Murderer" has once again been denied a new trial.Steven Avery's request was rejected Tuesday by Sheboygan County Circuit Judge Angela Sutkiewicz.