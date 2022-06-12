Grandma’s teeth, pet ashes: Uber releases 2022 lost and found index

article

There are those Uber drivers who have seen some things, and there are those who have seen it all when it comes to passengers mistakenly leaving items behind after a ride.

The company recently released its 2022 "Lost & Found Index," detailing the most forgotten items, the most forgetful city and the most unique lost items.

Topping the list of most forgotten items were phones and wallets. Other items included keys, backpacks and IDs.

As for the most forgetful cities, Austin, Texas topped the list. Other cities that made the roll were Charlotte, North Carolina; Kansas City, Kansas; and Phoenix.

When it came to the most unusual items left behind after a ride, here’s some of what Uber drivers came across — as in their own words or the words of the rider:

Some tater tots My fingernail is on the seat 500 grams of caviar My grandma’s teeth A grass cutter and tree trimmer Supreme underwear Pizza costume 6 pool drains and an Employee of the Month plaque Breathalyzer I lost 40 chicken nuggets Bernie Sanders fannie pack A piece of my broom Antique walking cane with a sword 17 flowers and 3 milk teas Urn with pet ashes + urn of family member Tube for chugging drinks. Very expensive. Two pair of snorkeling goggles and a passport from China A power washing machine and a wooden carved fish Dream catcher and a deck of tarot cards Diamond grill Loose pear-shaped diamond. $1000 reward if found! Ball gag and stethoscope A windmill

Uber also released some trends along with its lost and found index.

More than 50 jerseys from the Rangers, Warriors, Giants, Eagles, LA Dodgers and more were all left behind by fans, according to the company.

Around 5 p.m. also appears to be the most forgetful time of the day.

The company says if a passenger loses any items, call the driver. However, if a passenger loses a phone, the company said a person can log onto the website.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

