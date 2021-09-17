Where is Brian? Search for person of interest continues after Gabby Petito’s death ruled a homicide
North Port police said search crews will once again comb through the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Venice to track down Brian, the sole person of interest in the case.
Brian Laundrie's neighbor reacts to Gabby Petito homicide confirmation: 'I'm really angry now'
Charlene Guthrie, who lives across the street from where Brian Laundrie lives, said the Laundrie family should have come forward and spoke to investigators in Gabby Petito's case sooner. 'They remained so normal through the whole thing, you know, while they were here, till he went on the run.'
FBI confirms Gabby Petito's remains found in Wyoming; manner of death 'homicide'
The FBI confirmed Tuesday that the remains found over the weekend in Grand Teton National Park were those of Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, the Florida woman who went missing during a cross-country trip with her fiancé.
How social media sleuths can help -- and hurt -- a case like Gabby Petito's
They scroll through her social media accounts, analyzing photos and Google Maps. An army of digital detectives is unofficially on the case of Gabby Petito, whose story has captivated the internet.
Gabby Petito update: Everything known about disappearance, death, autopsy
Gabby Petito’s remains were found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in September. Now, authorities are searching for her boyfriend who arrived home without her from their cross-country trip.
Gabby Petito: Timeline of 22-year-old woman's disappearance, death
Gabby Petito, 22, vanished after going on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend in a converted camper van. Here is a timeline of her disappearance, death and the developments in the case.
Details of Gabby Petito's Utah fight with fiancé Brian Laundrie revealed in witness statement to police
'I think the male took the female’s phone,' the witness reported.
Gabby Petito story boosted by social media and true-crime craze
Whether the frenzy of attention and internet sleuthing has helped the Gabby Petito investigation is not clear, but it has illuminated the intersection between social media and the public's fascination with true-crime stories.
Memorial for Gabby Petito grows in North Port after remains discovered in Wyoming
A memorial for Gabby Petito is growing near North Port City Hall. Stuffed bears, flowers, and ribbons cover a giant tree, offering comfort to those who knew Gabby and anyone touched by her story.
Gabby Petito case: Laundrie family attorney cancels Tuesday press conference
The cancellation came after a conversation the Laundrie’s family attorney had with the FBI on Monday, FOX 5 NY reported.
Possible law enforcement agents at home of Brian Laundrie's sister in Lakewood Ranch
Two people believed to be law enforcement officers were seen entering the home of Cassie Laundrie, the sister of Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance of Gabby Petito, Monday afternoon.
Brian Laundrie seen on video reading novel about missing women
Video on the YouTube travel channel created by Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie show him reading a novel about missing women.
Human remains consistent with Gabby Petito found in Wyoming, FBI says
Gabby Petito, the missing Florida woman whose case captivated the nation, has apparently been found dead near Grand Teton National Park, the FBI announced Sunday.
Gabby Petito’s van spotted in stranger’s footage at Grand Teton National Park, family believes
The family of Gabby Petito said they believe the white camper van that Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie were traveling in was captured on footage taken Aug. 27 at a camping area in Grand Teton National Park.
Search for Brian Laundrie halted at nightfall as questions mount in Gabby Petito's disappearance
With Gabby Petito still missing, five different law enforcement agencies began searching the Carlton Reserve, a 25,000-acre park in Sarasota – not for Gabby, but for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in her disappearance.
FBI announces search for Gabby Petito in Grand Teton National Park
The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Denver announced Saturday it will search the Grand Teton National Park for signs of a missing North Port woman.
Gabby Petito: Police speak with TikTok user who claimed to give boyfriend Laundrie a ride
A woman posted on TikTok that she came across a hitchhiker, Brian Laundrie, on Aug. 29 and briefly gave him a ride, calling it “a weird situation.” Police say they have since spoken with her about the interaction.
'We all fight for each other': Disappearance of Gabby Petito unites North Port community
Concerned parents in North Port had planned to protest Friday outside the home of Brian Laundrie, the fiance of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito and a person of interest in her disappearance. But after police asked for a protest to not take place, the group said they will instead organize a candlelight vigil to pray for Gabby's safe return.
Gabby Petito update: Family attorney says Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts unknown
The Laundrie family attorney said the current whereabouts of Brian Laundrie — whose 22-year-old fiance Gabby Petito is missing — were unknown as of Friday evening. The FBI is now searching for him.
Gabby Petito: Utah sheriff says missing woman case 'not related' to double murder
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office in Utah has ruled out any connection between the disappearance of 22-year-old Gabby Petito and the double murder of two newlyweds at a campground outside Moab.