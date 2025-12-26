Mayfair Mall shoppers chase deals, discounts after holiday rush

article

Christmas has passed, but the holiday shopping rush has not. Crowds at Mayfair Mall weren't just returning gifts Friday, they were chasing discounts and deals at a variety of retailers.

Shopping rush

What they're saying:

Shoppers like Andre'a Walton were out for the deals on Friday.

"Just doing some Christmas shopping for myself," said Andre'a Walton. "No returns, I did my Christmas shopping in like October, so I couldn’t even return anything if I wanted to.

"This was more spontaneous. I was on TikTok, and I saw Pandora had a sale, so I was like, let me go to the mall and go to Pandora."

Shoppers at Mayfair Mall on Dec. 26, 2025.

Others, like Oscar Carrillo, were at the mall for one thing and only one thing.

"Trying to get some returns, you know, a couple gifts back…I hate shopping," he said. "There’s been times where you can barely walk between people at some places."

Sales and returns

By the numbers:

The National Retail Federation expected holiday sales to exceed $1 trillion this year. It also anticipated 17% of those gifts would be returned.

Many retailers – including Kohl's, Walmart and Gap – are extending their return windows this year.

Just getting started

What's next:

Malique Lee, who works at one of Mayfair Mall's retailers, said the holiday shopping rush is just getting started.

"It gets a little hectic, I ain’t going to lie. People keep coming up to you being like, ‘Let me get some shoes, let me get some shoes, discount? Discount?’ No, you gotta buy," he said. "It's not really just like a slow-paced day. Mall's never slow. It's always going to be people coming in at the end of the day."