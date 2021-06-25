Bucks playoffs: Young fans' opinions on Conference Finals

As fans once again filed into the Deer District on Friday, June 25, even the littlest Milwaukee Bucks fans had opinions about the Eastern Conference Finals.

From the Game 1 loss to coaching calls, the next generation has plenty to say about their favorite team.

"They can’t play like the last game, because last game they were struggling, and they need to do better and they need to start doing better in the last few minutes," said fan Cruz Chamberlain.

After the Bucks dropped the series opener on Wednesday, fans like Aubree Krueger and Nico Tobar didn't mince words about the Bucks' performance.

"I think that they needed to get better rebounds. They weren’t really good at rebounding and Giannis needs to get better at free throws," Krueger said.

"We just couldn’t make three points. We couldn’t guard Trae Young," said Tobar.

If they were coaches, the young fans know what play to call for the game-winning shot, too.

"So Giannis would get the ball, they would throw it to Jrue Holiday, and Jrue Holiday would alley-oop it to Giannis," Chamberlain said.

"I would run a work hard play like to Giannis mark up Trae Young, then Trae Young will not shoot, then Giannis will shoot and the Bucks will win," said fan Alex Goldstein.

These fans were decades too late to witness the first and only Bucks championship. Now, eight wins separate them from claiming a second title.