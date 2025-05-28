Yani Tseng comes to Erin Hills for U.S. Women's Open, expresses excitement

The Brief The U.S. Women’s Open tees off Thursday morning, May 29. Former No. 1 Yani Tseng is with a local caddie, and she's enjoying every minute of it.



156 golfers represent a talented field at the U.S. Women's Open.

But when all is said and done, one golfer is hoping to be atop the leaderboard. And she's hoping the help she's getting will give her the home course advantage at Erin Hills.

What we know:

On the practice range at Erin HIlls for the 80th U.S. Women's Open, you see caddies who have been with their players for years. However, former No. 1, Yani Tseng, is with a local caddie, and she's enjoying every minute of it.

"The great story on No. 9, he told me it used to be 19 holes, so, like, that's why they make it so hard, because they want a little bit of a gamble after 18 holes," Tseng said." And the clubhouse was supposed to be there, like all those stories."

David Zeisse, a storyteller and a caddie at Erin Hills, is on her bag this week, helping her by sharing his unique knowledge of the course.

"I feel like I need a local caddie to really knowledge me how to play on this golf course. I feel it's very fair," Tseng said. "Some of the holes is long but has bigger greens and some have holes that's shorter but have really tough green, like No. 9. I feel this caddie really helps me to read the greens out here."

Dig deeper:

The communication works well for the pair. It's also helping others who have been with them during practice rounds.

This is the first time Tseng is in the U.S. Women's Open field since 2016 and the five-time major champion is still searching for a U.S. Women's Open title.

"It has been quite a journey. But I think this journey, like standing here, is not just about a tournament," she said. "It's a journey, it's a growth, it's a gratitude."

She's showing that in her give and take with Zeisse as they take their daily walks around Erin Hills.

"He's great, and I feel like he's really given me great knowledge out here, and he's very – kind of giving me positive, good vibes, always have good vibes," she said. "So I think that will help me this week a lot."

So maybe it's the local knowledge that will make the difference for Tseng as she makes her way around Erin Hills.

The U.S. Women’s Open tees off Thursday morning, May 29.