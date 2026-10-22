The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers play the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series. Pat Murphy, Jacob Misiorowski and others spoke Thursday before the Fall Classic got underway. The World Series will air on FOX and stream on FOX ONE.



The Milwaukee Brewers are back in the World Series. FOX6 News heard from Pat Murphy, Jacob Misiorowski and others on Thursday, before the Fall Classic got underway – watch below!

Pat Murphy

What they're saying:

Manager Pat Murphy on a whirlwind week preparing for the World Series after sweeping the National League Championship Series:

"We played baseball, that's how we prepared. We went out there and played baseball every day, live at-bats. You can't recreate real, you know what I mean? It's a long layoff, and if we want to use it as an excuse, then let people use it as an excuse, but I refuse to do that. We needed a little bit of a break. It was an emotional series in L.A. Cross-country trip, all that. We had a few days where it was a little lighter, but then we've picked it up and gotten a lot of live ABs, but nothing simulates the game the way it is."

Jacob Misiorowski

What they're saying:

Pitcher Jacob Misiorowski on the video of viral Brewers fan Samson ("We're going to the World Series!") who named The Miz as one of his favorite players, along with outfielder Jackson Chourio:

"I saw the video. It's honestly incredible just having that effect on people… I really don't have words for it. It's cool, though…It's an honor to be in that spot, in that situation, to have that effect on a fan and someone – you know, just anyone. It's cool. It's really cool."

Mark Attanasio & Matt Arnold

What they're saying:

Principal owner Mark Attanasio on fan support, Milwaukee being the smallest MLB market in terms of population and media:

"The fan support, the sponsorship support, the support from our leaders in the community and the state has allowed us to – I used to use the words punch above our weight, and the payroll and whatnot reflects that. Still, with some of the metrics you point out, I think we still have among the smallest media revenues, including this year, but we're able to get to a No. 19 or No. 20 type out of 30-team payroll because of that support that we get. We put all of our resources back into the team. It's the hard work of everybody who's here, including some of the business people over there, and everybody working together to make it all happen.

President of Baseball Operations Matt Arnold on organization culture:

"It helps to have good players, I would say. When they perform well, obviously the vibes are good. I've been in situations where it's not good. I was a Devil Ray, so I know what it's like to pick first multiple times, and to have that evolution. I feel like one of the important things we learned there and obviously have tried to carry on here, it's just like there's light at the end of the tunnel. No matter how bad it is. We have it really, really good here…You have people here who are willing to commit to the vision and want to be a part of it. When you have those type of people, special things can happen, like we've had this year.

Brewers players

What they're saying:

FOX6 News also heard from Christian Yelich, William Contreras, Brandon Woodruff, Aaron Ashby, Garrett Mitchell, Robert Gasser, Joey Ortiz, Andrew Vaughn, JoJo Romero and Shane Drohan.

When do the Brewers play?

Timeline:

The World Series will air on FOX and stream on FOX ONE. Join FOX6 for live, local, all-day coverage every World Series game day on FOX LOCAL.

Game 1 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 2 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 3 @ TB: Monday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 4 @ TB: Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 5 @ TB: Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)

Game 6 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)

Game 7 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)

Brewers World Series coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel.