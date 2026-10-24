World Series interview: Brewers' Gasser, Murphy, others before Game 2
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers are back in the World Series. FOX6 News heard from Robert Gasser, David Hamilton, Cooper Pratt and manager Pat Murphy before Game 2 – watch below!
Robert Gasser
David Hamilton & Cooper Pratt
Pat Murphy
When do the Brewers play?
Timeline:
The World Series will air on FOX and stream on FOX ONE. Join FOX6 for live, local, all-day coverage every World Series game day on FOX LOCAL.
- Game 1 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. CT
- Game 2 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. CT
- Game 3 @ TB: Monday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. CT
- Game 4 @ TB: Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. CT
- Game 5 @ TB: Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)
- Game 6 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)
- Game 7 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)
Brewers World Series Coverage
Dig deeper:
FOX6 News has shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel.
- Where to watch the Brewers in the World Series
- See the Brewers roster for the 2026 World Series
- What to know about travel, parking and tailgates for the World Series
- Stats behind the Brewers' historic season: What the numbers show
- 1982 Brewers reflect on pennant, this year's Crew
The Source: FOX6 News participated in interviews as part of Brewers Media Day ahead of the World Series.