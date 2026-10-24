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World Series interview: Brewers' Gasser, Murphy, others before Game 2

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers
Published October 24, 2026 7:11 PM CDT
Published October 24, 2026 7:11 PM CDT

The Brief

    • The Milwaukee Brewers play the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series.
    • Gasser, Hamilton, Pratt and Murphy spoke before Game 2
    • The World Series will air on FOX and stream on FOX ONE.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers are back in the World Series. FOX6 News heard from Robert Gasser, David Hamilton, Cooper Pratt and manager Pat Murphy before Game 2 – watch below!

Robert Gasser

World Series: Robert Gasser before Game 2
World Series: Robert Gasser before Game 2

World Series: Robert Gasser before Game 2

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Robert Gasser, the probable starter for Game 3 of the World Series, spoke ahead of the second game.

David Hamilton & Cooper Pratt

World Series: Brewers' Hamilton, Pratt before Game 2
World Series: Brewers' Hamilton, Pratt before Game 2

World Series: Brewers' Hamilton, Pratt before Game 2

Milwaukee Brewers infielders David Hamilton and Cooper Pratt spoke ahead of Game 2 of the World Series.

Pat Murphy

World Series: Pat Murphy before Game 2
World Series: Pat Murphy before Game 2

World Series: Pat Murphy before Game 2

Brewers manager Pat Murphy spoke ahead of Game 2 of the World Series, after Milwaukee won Game 1. 

When do the Brewers play?

Timeline:

The World Series will air on FOX and stream on FOX ONE. Join FOX6 for live, local, all-day coverage every World Series game day on FOX LOCAL.

  • Game 1 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. CT
  • Game 2 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. CT
  • Game 3 @ TB: Monday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. CT
  • Game 4 @ TB: Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. CT
  • Game 5 @ TB: Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)
  • Game 6 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)
  • Game 7 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)

Brewers World Series Coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel.

The Source: FOX6 News participated in interviews as part of Brewers Media Day ahead of the World Series.

Milwaukee BrewersSportsWorld Series