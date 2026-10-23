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World Series interviews: Brewers' Yelich, Murphy, others speak

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers
Published October 23, 2026 3:23 PM CDT
Published October 23, 2026 3:23 PM CDT

The Brief

    • The Milwaukee Brewers play the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series.
    • Christian Yelich, Pat Murphy and others spoke Friday before Game 1.
    • The World Series will air on FOX and stream on FOX ONE.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers are back in the World Series. FOX6 News heard from Christian Yelich, Pat Murphy and others before Game 1 – watch below!  

Logan Henderson & Brandon Woodruff

World Series: Brewers pitchers Brandon Woodruff, Logan Henderson speak
World Series: Brewers pitchers Brandon Woodruff, Logan Henderson speak

World Series: Brewers pitchers Brandon Woodruff, Logan Henderson speak

WATCH: Brewers pitchers Brandon Woodruff and Logan Henderson field questions from reporters ahead of World Series Game 1.

Sal Frelick & Christian Yelich

World Series: Christian Yelich, Sal Frelick field questions
World Series: Christian Yelich, Sal Frelick field questions

World Series: Christian Yelich, Sal Frelick field questions

The Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich and Sal Frelick field questions from reporters ahead of World Series Game 1.

Pat Murphy

World Series: Brewers Manager Pat Murphy answers questions
World Series: Brewers Manager Pat Murphy answers questions

World Series: Brewers Manager Pat Murphy answers questions

Milwaukee Brewers Manager Pat Murphy fielded questions from the media ahead of World Series Game 1.

When do the Brewers play?

Timeline:

The World Series will air on FOX and stream on FOX ONE. Join FOX6 for live, local, all-day coverage every World Series game day on FOX LOCAL.

  • Game 1 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. CT
  • Game 2 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. CT
  • Game 3 @ TB: Monday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. CT
  • Game 4 @ TB: Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. CT
  • Game 5 @ TB: Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)
  • Game 6 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)
  • Game 7 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)

Brewers World Series Coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel.

The Source: FOX6 News participated in interviews as part of Brewers Media Day ahead of the World Series.

Milwaukee BrewersSportsWorld Series