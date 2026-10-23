The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers play the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series. Christian Yelich, Pat Murphy and others spoke Friday before Game 1. The World Series will air on FOX and stream on FOX ONE.



The Milwaukee Brewers are back in the World Series. FOX6 News heard from Christian Yelich, Pat Murphy and others before Game 1 – watch below!

Logan Henderson & Brandon Woodruff

Sal Frelick & Christian Yelich

Pat Murphy

When do the Brewers play?

Timeline:

The World Series will air on FOX and stream on FOX ONE. Join FOX6 for live, local, all-day coverage every World Series game day on FOX LOCAL.

Game 1 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 2 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 3 @ TB: Monday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 4 @ TB: Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 5 @ TB: Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)

Game 6 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)

Game 7 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)

Brewers World Series Coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel.