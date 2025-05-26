Wisconsin wrestler becomes national champion at 12

The Brief We first caught up with Julianna LaSavage in 2022 at Ringers Wrestling Club in Menomonee Falls. Back then, she was honing her craft as an aspiring female wrestler by learning from a junior world champion, Kylie Welker. Three years later, plenty has changed.



Women's wrestling is rapidly growing across the United States and here in Wisconsin.

We first caught up with Julianna LaSavage in 2022 at Ringers Wrestling Club in Menomonee Falls. Back then, she was honing her craft as an aspiring female wrestler by learning from a junior world champion, Kylie Welker.

Three years later, plenty has changed.

She is now a national champion herself at just 12 years old.

What they're saying:

"I'm pretty proud because I know I've put in all this work," LaSavage said. "In previous years, I've always come up a little short like second, third, fourth, so to see me getting first at a big, big tournament, it's a big deal."

At the U15 Pan American Championships, LaSavage did indeed win gold in her division (33 kg). In fact, the US Women swept all 10 gold medals to home the team title.

To be at her best for the competition, she's been training nonstop at Combat Corner, but mostly at Ringers with her coaches, because she has one goal in mind.

"I want to show what I can do and accomplish, and I want to get first there," she said.

Her dreams don't just stop there.

"I want to get to a D1 college for women's wrestling, win the Worlds, win the Olympics and do anything I can in this sport to help it grow," said LaSavage.

It's her ability to want to pay it forward, even at such a young age.

What's next:

Up next, LaSavage will head to Italy for an international wrestling camp, where she'll also be training and competing.

