Wisconsin State Golf Association interns paid to play

Imagine getting paid to play a game you love. For two golfers in Wisconsin, that is happening this summer.



"Recently, it’s kind of been a little bit of a stressor," said Bobbi Stricker.

Like standing over a 4-foot putt to win a tournament, Stricker is battling some nerves as she prepares for Q-School.

"I was a walk-on at the University of Wisconsin, and I’m trying to pull that kind of energy that I had going into my freshman year where I did have this similar feeling that I’m having right now," said Stricker.

The anxiousness would turn into confidence over her career with the Badgers, finishing her senior season tied for 24th in the Big Ten Conference.

"I’m hoping that it’ll come this summer of just, yeah, that similar mentality of just like, day by day, working hard, doing the most that I can and just seeing where it takes me," said Stricker.

This summer, golf is taking her on trips around Wisconsin to play a number of the state’s public courses but not in a competitive way.

"I don’t normally play golf like this," said Stricker. "I don’t normally go and just have fun, if that makes sense."

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

She’s one of two interns for the Wisconsin State Golf Association.

"We wanted to hire somebody, pay them to play golf, share their experience, post some beautiful pictures and videos as they go around the state experiencing all the great public golf we have in Wisconsin," said Rob Jansen.

Jansen is the executive director of the WSGA who helped choose Stricker as one of the recipients.

"She just has a passion for golf, which is a big part of what we were looking for," said Jansen. "She was a journalism major at Wisconsin, so she understands that side of things, to be able to tell a story, to write about it, to share it."

While playing all over the state, she’ll take pictures and videos sharing her experiences.

"I’m thinking of all the creative things that I want to make sure that I do, the pictures I want to take, the video I want to have, the people I want to talk to," said Stricker.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The best part for Stricker was playing with her true playing partner, her mom, Nicki.

"We both love golf, and the last time we were here, like I said, was watching my dad. She was actually a caddie, so she’s seen it in a different capacity, also, and we love to play together," said Stricker. "We play together all the time, so it was a kind of a no-brainer that she was my first ask in joining me."

She's now hoping others join her, as well, following her posts as she plays her way around the state.

"It’ll be fun to just, yeah, it is going to be more relaxing and maybe that will help with the whole just being, you know, being in the present, and yeah, enjoying the game rather than it being a stressor," said Stricker.

If Round 1 was any indication, she won’t be stressed even with Q-School on the horizon.

Advertisement

Bobbi Stricker's dad is Ryder Cup captain and PGA Tour player Steve Stricker. She said it's still very important for her to continue to go to the events he plays in even as she continues her golfing career and America's number one golf internship.