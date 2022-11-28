Wisconsin new coach; Luke Fickell introduced by university officials

University of Wisconsin officials introduced Luke Fickell on Monday, Nov. 28 as the school's new head football coach for the Badgers.

Fickell built Cincinnati into a College Football Playoff team and now will try to do the same at Wisconsin, a program that he says he always admired from afar.

Fickell’s first test may be to win over players who weren’t shy about saying they wanted this job to go to Jim Leonhard, who served as interim head coach for the Badgers’ final seven regular-season games.

Associated Press contributed to this report.