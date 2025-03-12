Wisconsin Lutheran College men's basketball postseason one to remember

The Brief After earning their first at-large berth into the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament, Wisconsin Lutheran beat Calvin to earn the first tournament win for the Warriors in program history. From there, they also upset No. 2 UW-Platteville in overtime to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 for the first time ever. Wisconsin Lutheran and WashU will tip-off Friday, March 14 at 4 p.m. at UW-La Crosse's Mitchell Hall.



It has been a postseason to remember for the Wisconsin Lutheran College men's basketball team.

This last week in particular, has been one for the books.

What we know:

After earning their first at-large berth into the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament, Wisconsin Lutheran beat Calvin to earn the first tournament win for the Warriors in program history.

From there, they also upset No. 2 UW-Platteville in overtime to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 for the first time ever.

"This last week has been amazing," said Ryan Broeckel, Warriors forward. "We're just really blessed to keep playing this week. We were kind of the rejects of high school basketball when we were getting recruited. We didn't get those high looks. To be able to show our talent on that national stage and to do it for WLC has just been truly amazing."

What they're saying:

By now, has it sunken in yet that they're Sweet 16 bound?

"I don't know if it has, but at the same point and time, this group has been visualizing for this moment all year, and it's just awesome to see that it's come to a reality," said Aaron Aanonsen, Warriors men's basketball coach.

The Warriors may be shocking the nation, but to them, their postseason success isn't a surprise.

"We had high expectations coming in," said Broeckel. "Last year we lost in overtime, first round. We thought there was a lot of meat left on the table there, so we had that drive, that persistence all year to get to here."

This is a team that has now won a school record 27 games, and they've done so by leaning on their veteran experience.

"We're kind of unique," said Broeckel. "We kind of joke that we're probably the oldest team in all of division three, the oldest starting five, so there's a lot of games that have been played not only by us, but with each other. We just trust each other so much when we're on the court."

And their versatility has been crucial as well.

"Every guy in this gym has such a unique skillset," said Jacob Stoltz, Warriors guard. "Anybody can get it done in any given game and that's why it's hard for teams to scout that. It's hard for teams to stop that when any given guy can really be the best player."

To continue their impressive run, Wisconsin Lutheran will have to get by WashU. Their opponent will be motivation enough. After all, the Bears were the ones who ended their season in the first round of the tournament last year.

"I think it's fueled me probably almost every day since the season ended and I think all of our guys in our locker room can almost take themselves back to that moment," said Aanonsen.

This time around, the Warriors want to experience a different set of emotions afterwards, so they'll be ready.

"We're already so happy with what we've done, but at the same time it's like, we're hungry," said Stoltz. "We're not satisfied, but we got to keep going and be hungry in this next game."

They're playing loose, they're playing for the Wisconsin Lutheran name, and most importantly, they're playing for each other.

"These guys are battle tested," said Aanonsen. "And they just want to end on a high note, and they just have an unbelievable confidence in themselves that they can beat anybody in the country."

Hopefully, they can add another milestone to their memorable tournament run with a win in the Sweet 16.

What's next:

Wisconsin Lutheran and WashU will tip-off Friday, March 14 at 4 p.m. at UW-La Crosse's Mitchell Hall.