Wisconsin high school football returns, virus precautions in place

High school football is starting late, and not all schools are involved, but the lights will be on again at some fields across southeastern Wisconsin on Friday night, Sept. 25.

Among the teams squaring off on Friday are Brookfield Central and Menomonee Falls -- and some precautions are being taken as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

There will be no packed crowds at the Menomonee Falls field, but the Phoenix are allowing fans in. Football players, dancers and cheerleaders each get two tickets -- setting a max capacity around 200 people for Friday night. Masks and social distancing are recommended.

"Obviously for the kids it's great because they're playing in front of their family, which we like to do," said Brian Heimark, Menomonee Falls High School athletic director. "Obviously, we want them to be able to play in front of their peers.

"This is the icing, you know. Our first goal was to get the kids out here to be able to compete and to get some fans in the stands is great."

The game will be live-streamed for every other fan who can't make it inside.

The players will be masked on the sidelines. Per the WIAA, they are allowed to spread out between the 10-yard lines on either side of the field.